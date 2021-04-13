Hundreds of millions of Muslims in the world begin this Tuesday the Ramadan, the traditional month of fasting, under the shadow of the coronavirus that forces to suspend or shorten the celebrations for fear of contagion.

Europe, the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, has exceeded one million deaths since the start of the health crisis, while South Asia registers pollution records, especially India, a country with more than 1,300 million inhabitants.

Vaccination has become the only hope for populations fed up with restrictions. India authorized this Tuesday the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V., the day after this country registered 161,000 additional infections, surpassing for the seventh consecutive day the barrier of 100,000 new daily cases.

As night falls, Muslims in China can break the fast. Photo: EFE

The total number of people who have died worldwide from covid-19 is unstoppably approaching 3 million, according to an AFP balance based on official sources.

In this context, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the covid-19 pandemic entered a “critical” phase with infections skyrocketing despite restrictions and vaccination campaigns.

Fasting

From Indonesia to Egypt, millions of Muslims begin the holy fast of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam. However, the pandemic imposes restrictions, which vary from country to country.

In Jakarta, the renovated Istiqlal Mosque – the largest in Southeast Asia – welcomed worshipers for the first time on Monday night after more than a year closed due to coronavirus.

Mohamad Fathi, a resident of the Indonesian capital, says that this year Ramadan is happier than it was in 2020, when the faithful were not allowed to participate in the afternoon prayers of the ‘tarawih’

“Last year it was very sad that we were not allowed to go to the mosque for the tarawih prayer,” he says.

“But this year I am so happy that we can go to pray in the mosque, even if it is low strict measures of sanitary control “he explains.

The government of Indonesia – the largest Muslim-majority nation – has imposed capacity limits of mosques, which will only be able to accommodate 50 percent of their total capacity. In addition, the faithful must wear masks and bring your own prayer rugs.

Mosques with reduced capacity and use of chinstrap. Photo: AFP

Many Indonesian regions have banned regular gatherings on fast breaks, and religious leaders encourage people to pray at home in areas where the virus is most contaminated.

Saudi Arabia, one of the countries with the highest number of holy places in Islam, announced that only immunized people against Covid-19 you will be able to participate in umrah, the small pilgrimage to Mecca, from the beginning of Ramadan.

In Egypt, the restrictions are much less strict than last year, and people were able to celebrate the beginning of the month of fasting in the streets.

Only immunized people will be able to participate in umrah, the little pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo: AP

In Pakistan, where the fast begins only on Wednesday, the third wave of the coronavirus has so far revealed the deadliest. The government has urged mosques to only host worshipers in open areas, and that they strictly enforce social distance.

In Brazil, which adds 353,000 deaths, most of the people admitted to intensive care are under 40 years old, revealed a study by the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care (AMIB).

In Europe, meanwhile, the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to tighten the infection protection law on Tuesday, which will give it more power against the country’s regions in the fight against the pandemic after the failures of recent weeks .

Finally, several international organizations, including the WHO, called on Tuesday for the worldwide suspension of the sale of live wild mammals in the food markets, due to the significant risks of transmission to man of new infectious diseases.

The transmission to man of the covid-19 virus by this route is one of the preponderant hypotheses of the experts who work for the WHO.

In their recent report on the origins of the disease, they highlighted that a market in Wuhan – the Chinese metropolis where the first cases were registered – seems to have been one of the most important points of spread of the pandemic at the end of 2019.

