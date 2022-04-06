• Before the start, the idea was: After we left the annual night that we lived in the past two years, I don’t know if the people’s situation is like mine, you say one of us is multiplied on his head, two years we count as a year, and two months are a month, and we do not differentiate between the events of Ramadan last year from the one before it Sometimes we suspect early Alzheimer’s, and sometimes we are exposed to people when they ask you, and sometimes they are “lived” to no avail!

“When the roof over people’s heads collapses, optimists hold on to the roof, and pessimists hold on to their heads.”

– “If a woman cries for a man, she will definitely love him from her heart, but if a man cries for a woman, she will not find on the surface of the earth a man who loves her like him.”

The pride of men is chains and fetters

The same applies to women in suffocation and knots

And if the horse dust extends his porch

He was drunk, not what the cluster earned

The strays of knowledge: The festival of “Holi” or “Holi Vagwa” is the festival of colors celebrated by the Indians with the beginning of spring, and farewell to winter with the completion of the lunar month “Phalguna”. It is known as “Doliatra” or “Basanta Otsap”, and it lasts for sixteen days, Especially in the places associated with “Goddess Krishna”, the festival originally to exorcise evil spirits, where “Holica”, the sister of the demon king named “Hiranyakashibu”, whom Brahma granted him the ability to immortality and elude death, was burned, the first written appearance of this festival in the century In the beginning, it was a mixture of perfumes, colors of trees, and herbs mentioned in the book “Ayurveda”, the book of traditional Indian medicine.

• Concerned and worrying personalities: “Abu Huraira.” The narrations differed on his name and his father’s name until they reached 43, so his nickname remained what he was famous for. Abu Huraira was the name of the Holy Prophet for a cat he was taking care of, he is from the Yemeni Dos tribe, his childhood he shortened by saying: “I grew up I was an orphan, and I migrated poor, and I was a hireling with the food of my stomach and the heels of my feet, I served when they went down, and one when they rode.” People knew him illiterate, neither reading nor writing. It was known in Medina that he is one of the people of character, and it is an aspect of the Prophet’s Mosque that the poor and needy resort to, so that Abu Huraira was fainting from hunger, and he frequented the homes of the Companions asking for food, so the Holy Prophet said to him, “Go to the madness that grows in love,” he remained. In Medina during the era of the Prophet from the seventh to the ninth year of Hijri, i.e. only a year and nine months, and he left Medina, and the Prophet joined Abu Al-Ala’ al-Hadrami, the governor of Bahrain, and recommended him to him.

I don’t know how to sew and dry

Even his clothes were flaking

But what he knows manifests and does not regret

What is equal to India safari?

Lovers’ lesson

And call me a house for Falasi

Neither my father caught nor cried

No, not Bambi and Madrassy

Al Wasl Murray and Muqari

The house of bitterness, the abode of Al-Yasi

From passion what is a disgraced hope

A crown, put it on the head

• Aesthetics of our Ram:

We say in our slang: “Where did you come from?” And eloquently, from where did it appear, and it emerged, and it appeared, and it protruded, and it protruded, and it protruded, and the rock protruded in the mountain, it turned and did not separate from it, and the ulcer swollen, and we say: “God gave you a bulge,” and it is eloquent. “God threw him with a scab,” which are the mounds and stones piled in the desert, to guide him.