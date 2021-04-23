Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

God commanded His servants to pray and promised the Almighty to answer, the Almighty said: (Adoni Respond to you), Ghafir: verse «60», The Almighty Almighty said: (If my slaves asked me, I answer to the supplicant if the whisperings Felictjibwa me and believe me they might usher) “Surat Al-Baqarah: Verse 186,” and the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, says: “The fasting person does not return his vocation.” (Musannaf Ibn Abi Shaybah 8902). As Ramadan is the place of response to supplication, let those fasting increase it, for they have a call that does not return, supplication is an act of worship that is fulfilled. Relation to God Almighty and being close to Him, and supplication has etiquette that the one who is calling must have.

On the authority of Aisha, may God be pleased with her, she said: I said: O Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, this is the month of Ramadan, so what should I say about it? He said: “Say: O God, you are pardon and love to forgive, so pardon me” (Sunan Al-Tirmidhi 3513).

On the authority of Abu Hurairah, may God be pleased with him, on the authority of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, who said: God descends to the lowest heaven every night when the first third of the night has passed, and he says: I am the King, I am the King, who is the one who calls me and will I answer him? Who would ask me so I give him? Who would ask forgiveness for me, so I forgive him? It remains so until the dawn is lit. ”(Sahih Muslim 169)

Supplication: is one of the acts of worship that the Holy Qur’an spoke about, and the noble Prophet’s Sunnah indicated it, and its etiquette is mentioned, and it is the way of the servant to his Lord, the Exalted, the Exalted, and his supplication to Him. And God Almighty does not reject those who called him, and does not disappoint him. On the authority of Salman, may God be pleased with him, he said: “God is ashamed that the servant expands his hands to him with good, so he will return them disappointed.” (Al-Mustadrak Al-Sahihain by Al-Hakim 1830).

And supplication has times of virtue in which it is desirable to investigate and supplicate, one of the most prominent of which is: The Hour of Magic. On the authority of Jaber, may God be pleased with him, he said: I heard the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, say: “There is an hour in the night that a Muslim man asks God for good in matters of this world and the hereafter unless he gives it to him. And that every night », (Sahih Muslim 757). Including: the time for breaking the fast, peace be upon him says: “There are three whose call is not returned: the just imam, the fasting person when he breaks the fast, and the supplication of the oppressed.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi 3598).

Including: The Night of Power, because of the hadith of Aisha, may God be pleased with her, who said: O Messenger of God, did you see that if I knew which night is Laylat al-Qadr, what should I say about it? He said: “Say: O God, you are pardon and love to forgive, so pardon me” (Sunan Al-Tirmidhi 3523).

Including: The last third of the night. On the authority of Abu Saeed and Abu Hurairah, may God be pleased with them, they said: The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “God waits even if the first third of the night is gone, he descends to the lowest heaven, and says: Is there anyone asking for forgiveness? Is anyone repentant? Is there a liquid? Is it necessary? Until the dawn breaks. ”(Sahih Muslim 172),“ Let us take advantage of the month of Ramadan by praying for ourselves, our people, our homelands, and the governors of our affairs with goodness and repayment. ”