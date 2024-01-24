Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, expected that the beginning of the month of Ramadan will be during the winter season during the next seven years, starting from the next month of Ramadan, expected on March 11, until the advent of the holy month in 2030. .

The length of the fasting period at the beginning of the next holy month is approximately 13:15 hours and at the end it reaches 14 hours, and the length of night and day is equal, each of which is 12 hours in the period from sunrise to sunset on the 15th and 16th of next March.

In detail, Al-Jarwan told Emirates Today that, starting from the next blessed month of Ramadan, the holy month will enter during the winter season, as the winter season extends astronomically from December 21 to March 20, and is expected to begin according to astronomical calculations on Monday, March 11, 2024, and continue until April 9, 2024, and Eid al-Fitr, astronomically, is Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

He pointed out that the weather during this period of spring is moderate, and that the middle of Ramadan is close to the date of the spring solar equinox, and the average temperature at its beginning is between 32 degrees Celsius at its highest limit and 18 degrees at its lowest limit, and by the end of the holy month the average temperature is The temperature at the beginning is between 36 degrees at its highest and 22 at its lowest.

The average rainfall during the same period is approximately 23 mm, which is equivalent to a quarter of the annual rainfall rate, and the relative humidity in general ranges from 25% to 75%, and during this period the highest average wind speed during the year is up to 29 kilometers per hour.

He pointed out that the month of Ramadan will begin in the winter season in the coming years, and will enter the fall season astronomically on December 16, 2031, noting that the last month of Ramadan 1444 entered during the spring season on March 23, 2023.

As for the next Eid Al-Adha, it is expected to be on Monday, June 17, 2024, as the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah will be on Saturday, June 8.