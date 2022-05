Ramadan, the month of fasting that started April 1, ended on May 1. Tomorrow (May 2) Muslims all over the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which has come to be popularly known as Sugar Fest. Not surprising: there is a lot of sweetness going through the party. “I don’t know why it got that name,” says Jasmina Borgeld from Honselersdijk, known as Sparkles Inside. “Perhaps the Dutch find it a difficult word.”