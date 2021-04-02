A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences Ibrahim Al-Jarwan said that the Emirati of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi at the start of fasting and breakfast by approximately 7 minutes, while in Al-Ghuwaifat and Al-Sala ‘, approximately 11 minutes after the capital, the time difference will be 18 minutes in which Fujairah will advance from Al Ghuwaifat in The start of fasting at dawn and at breakfast with sunset.

In Abu Dhabi, he added, in the beginning of Ramadan, fasting begins and dawn is at 04:43 and iftar / sunset is at 06:47 (14:04 hours the length of the fasting period).

As for at the end of Ramadan, the start of fasting and dawn at 04:15 and breakfast / sunset at 07:01 (14:46 hours of the length of the fasting period)

He mentioned that an astronomer is expected to start the blessed month of Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and the blessed Eid al-Fitr and the first Shawwal will be on Thursday May 13, and thus Ramadan 1442 AH is expected to complete 30 days.





