A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, stated that the blessed month of Ramadan this year will be 30 days according to the astronomical calendar, pointing out that Fujairah and Khor Fakkan will precede the capital Abu Dhabi at the start of fasting and breakfast by about seven minutes, while in Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila’a after the capital by about 11 minutes. A minute, and thus the time difference is 18 minutes, in which Fujairah precedes Al-Ghuwaifat at the start of the fast at dawn and at breakfast with sunset. In Abu Dhabi, in the beginning of Ramadan, the start of fasting and dawn at 4:43 minutes, and iftar at sunset at 6 and 47 minutes (14 hours and four minutes the length of the fasting period), and at the end of Ramadan the start of fasting and dawn at four and 15 minutes, and iftar is at seven o’clock and one minute (14 1 hour and 46 minutes the length of the fasting period).

He mentioned that an astronomer is expected to start the blessed month of Ramadan on Tuesday the 13th of April, and the blessed Eid al-Fitr and the first Shawwal will be on Thursday the 13th of next May, and he is expected to complete the month of Ramadan 30 days.





