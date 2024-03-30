The International Astronomy Center expects that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, with Eid falling on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in countries that will observe the crescent on Monday, April 8, as seeing it on that day will be impossible, due to the moon setting after the sun, and the conjunction occurring after sunset.

Some countries began the month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11, 2024, and these countries will observe the Eid crescent on Monday, April 8, while other countries began the month of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Libya, and Morocco, where they will detect In these countries, the Eid crescent is on Tuesday, the ninth of April, corresponding to the 29th of the month of Ramadan in them.

The center explained that for the countries that will investigate the crescent on the ninth of April, seeing the crescent on that day is possible, using a telescope from the east of the world and from South Africa, and it is possible with the naked eye with difficulty in Central Asia and the center of the African continent, and seeing the crescent is possible with the naked eye relatively easily. West Asia, North Africa, most of Europe and most of the American continents.

He said that, based on this, it is expected that most of those countries will announce the sighting of the crescent on that day, so that Wednesday, April 10, will also be Eid al-Fitr, indicating that it is not unlikely that India and Bangladesh will announce that the sighting of the crescent on Tuesday has not been confirmed, so that Thursday, April 11, will be Eid al-Fitr. In both of them.

The center stated that with regard to the position of the crescent on Tuesday, the ninth of April, in some Arab and Islamic cities, the surface calculations of the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets 29 minutes after sunset, and its age is 16 hours and 58 minutes, and viewing is possible using a telescope, and in Abu Dhabi The moon sets 51 minutes after sunset, and it is 19 hours and 35 minutes old.

As for Riyadh, the moon sets 53 minutes after sunset, and its age is 20 hours, while in Amman and Jerusalem it sets 60 minutes after sunset, and its age is 20 hours and 38 minutes, while it sets in Cairo 59 minutes after sunset, and it is 20 hours and 47 years old. One minute, and in Rabat, the moon sets 69 minutes after sunset, and its age is 22 hours and 57 minutes.

It is noteworthy that visibility in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman, Jerusalem, Cairo and Rabat is possible with the naked eye, if the atmosphere is clear.