Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the second virtual Ramadan councils of the Ministry of Interior in the tenth session of 2021, yesterday evening, discussed the topics of “Long life in the future” and “Happiness and quality of life in the digital age. »And« The future of happiness and quality of life », which are topics consistent with the UAE’s vision of making happiness and positivity a way of life, and working with strategic plans in accordance with future prospects and strengthening government work with a vision of the sustainability of the process of excellence and leadership.

The council was moderated by Khadija Hussein Abdullah, Executive Director of the Government Communication Sector in the UAE Government Media Office, and spoke by Professor Andrew Scott, a specialist in economic sciences and business administration, and Professor Michael Norton, a professor of business administration and a member of the behavioral insight team at Harvard University, and a researcher in the field of human behavior. Happiness and quality of life, and Australian expert Mark Boone, who specializes in physical health, fitness, psychological and life skills.

The Council was attended by Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council in the Ministry, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, and Major General Abdul Aziz Maktoum Al Sharifi Director General of Preventive Security, a number of general commanders of the police in the state, a number of ministry officers, and representatives of a number of government institutions and bodies, and the number of attendees reached 1628 people.

Professor Andrew Scott pointed out that life, according to technological developments and modern inventions, positively affects human health, and provides medical solutions that contribute to human efforts to develop health care and maintain a productive, working and healthy human being who can live longer than before, and this development may be accompanied by repercussions. On the age cap, retirement age, productivity and unemployment rates.

Scott presented global statistics indicating a high life expectancy rate for people around the world, as we have longer-lived generations than their predecessors, which reinforces the necessity of being prepared to work more, with the necessity of planning and investing in the future and developing our skills and capabilities, through a long-term perspective and helping generations The future is to prepare for a nature of life that differs from the current pattern, and this applies to developing education and health.

He stressed the need for societies to become aware of these changes and developments, and to strengthen their efforts according to a future vision based on studying changes, behaviors, and scientific preparation for the coming ages and societal changes, and individuals, institutions and governments must build a road map to study all future variables, and come up with realistic solutions, to get a long, happy and smart life. In which the human being enjoys health, energy and productivity, and his ability to achieve his goals increases.

On his part, Professor Michael Norton discussed the most important policies and effective ways to enhance happiness and the quality of life, through public policies, strategic thinking and official plans, and reviewed the main factors that contribute to placing happiness and quality of life at the top of the agendas and how to achieve happiness in the digital age.

He said: Money and annual income are not the main criterion or factor for happiness. Rather, the most important thing is what people do with this money, adding that it is necessary to find a balance between digital life, technological developments and happiness, and to avoid what he called the “curse of counting”, which means focusing on one factor. To enhance happiness without balancing all factors.

Norton stressed the need for societies and public policy makers to realize that happiness is a comprehensive concept that is not related to material needs only. Therefore, programs must be developed that include the development of all aspects that enhance happiness, positivity and quality of life, especially in the digital ages and developments that included services, science, and the provision of curricula and teaching methods. There must be programs covering all aspects of development, towards more good life and broadening the umbrella of societal happiness and satisfying people.

It is noteworthy that the virtual councils of the Ministry of Interior in its tenth session are held remotely, and discuss a number of vital issues that come as part of the preparation for the next 50 years in accordance with the directives of the UAE government seeking to promote the development and leadership of the UAE, and to maintain its advanced position on the level of global competitiveness indicators. The Interior Ministry emphasizes the permanence of the councils’ work and their holding every Ramadan, because they represent a vital role in enhancing community communication, spreading positive culture and strengthening the link between the ministry and society to present proposals and recommendations that enhance the quality of services and contribute to the stability and security of society, so that all are active partners in the process of development and construction that The country witnesses it in all fields.

Improve the useful life

Mark Boone talked about the secrets and equations of improving human health and the productive life of individuals to overcome the challenges resulting from technological developments, which require people who are able and qualified to deal with speed and digital challenges to achieve societal goals in happiness, spread positivity and raise quality levels.

He pointed to the importance of taking care of mental, mental and physical health, stressing the existence of many ideal and appropriate practices to achieve this desired health that positively affect the development process in countries and raise the quality of life levels, and he gave advice in order to enhance harmony with nature, change our healthy habits in natural ways and benefit from what nature offers. Among the healing benefits of the human body mentally, financially and psychologically, as well as reducing dependence on modern technologies and devices and being more attached to nature.