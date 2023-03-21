The president will only have official commitments on the night of March 31, as Muslims fast during the day during this period.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 31st, but his visit to the capital, Abu Dhabi, will be quick. The Chief Executive will be received by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and attend a dinner. The decision to visit at night was due to the fact that the country will be in the month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset.