With the approach of the holy month of Ramadan, social networking sites are witnessing intense competition between companies supplying domestic workers, and various accounts competed in offering attractive offers to provide auxiliary workers. Big on social media. And «Emirates Today» monitored the promotion of recruitment offices for domestic workers, through social networking sites, at prices ranging between 1500 and 1700 dirhams during the month of Ramadan, whether for female workers in the field of cooking or in the field of cleaning, with a guarantee amount of 500 dirhams.

Special accounts, via “Instagram” and “WhatsApp”, offer offers to provide auxiliary labor at competitive prices, and display videos showing the extent of their experiences in cooking, displaying the types of Ramadan dishes they master, household chores, their ages, and the number of their children, if any, as well. These accounts provide services and facilities, so that the worker arrives at the door of the sponsor’s house, without the need to go to the offices.

For its part, the state’s security authorities, through their accounts on social media, warned members of society of the dangers of resorting to such unaccredited and unlicensed persons to bring in maids, pointing out that many fraudsters practice fraud by placing advertisements on the communication sites. The social network, and other sites, by deluding the victims of their ability to provide maids in record times and at lower costs than the official authorities, stressing the need to resort to companies approved in the state to bring in domestic workers, in order to prevent fraud.

In addition, the director of an office for the supply of manpower in Fujairah, Mona Muhammad, attributed the reason for the high prices of recruiting female workers before the month of Ramadan each year to the high demand for them, forcing offices to pay larger sums for the supply of female workers from their countries, noting that the demand More than the Ethiopian workers, especially those who learn the arts of cooking.

She pointed out that the accounts of providing labor through social media is not new, but these accounts have gained the confidence of a large number of citizen families and residents in the country, although most of them are unlicensed, and the source of this labor is not known, whether it was a fugitive or was brought from her country, pointing out that those who manage these accounts do not have fixed contact numbers, which may make it difficult for families to communicate with them after receiving the worker.

And she was supported in her opinion, the official of the labor supply office in Sharjah, Hasina Abdul Karim, saying that the social media accounts that market to provide experienced workers with new and modern promotional means, have attracted a number of families, and dealt with them at the beginning in a proper manner and with correct procedures, to gain confidence until they are transferred Money into bank accounts, then closing the avenues of communication with the victims.

For her part, the citizen, Maryam Hussein Al Hammadi, said that at first she did not trust the accounts of supplying domestic workers through the “Social Media”, until the office she dealt with was closed permanently, and its services were transferred through the “Instagram” program at very reasonable prices, noting that She wanted to bring in a female worker before the month of Ramadan, to help her domestic workers, and with a search for manpower recruitment offices, she found that the prices are exaggerated, especially as she wants to bring in an Ethiopian worker, explaining that the offices provide them for 9,000 dirhams, while social media provide them in exchange for Amounts ranging between 4500 and 6000 dirhams.

(Um Farah) reported that she had booked an Ethiopian domestic worker at a value of 50 dirhams per day, with overnight stays, in order to help her clean the house during banquet times and events, during the month of Ramadan, as it was less expensive than the workers on the monthly subscription system, following up that she did not pay any fees. For the worker’s insurance or any other fees, which mitigates any expenses due to her being recruited from abroad.

She explained that the hourly or daily workers are not expensive for families who do not have enough money to bring a domestic worker from abroad through offices, or who do not have additional rooms in the house to accommodate a maid, so the offers of some offices regarding the hours system are popular with some families residing in the country. .

(Um Hashem) supported her, saying that she had a broken hand, which prompted her to bring a domestic worker for a month, without bearing the cost of her residence or health insurance, and the purpose of bringing her was to clean the house, take care of the children, and ensure that her husband brings meals from a restaurant on a daily basis.

She added that one of the advantages of the daily worker is the possibility of replacing her in the event of her inefficiency, without incurring any financial losses, and that she will not escape from the house, because she is not under the sponsorship of the home owner, in addition to its low cost.

Domestic Workers

“Emirates Today” contacted accounts for the supply of labor through the “Instagram” program, and contacted the available numbers, and the owner of the account confirmed that he has an office in Ajman, and is responsible for marketing the domestic labor he provides through modern methods of advertising (Social Media), indicating that he did not It raises the prices of its domestic workers, despite the increase in demand before the holy month of Ramadan, to gain the largest possible number of customers.

He stressed that there are reliable accounts that those wishing to sponsor workers can verify their authenticity by communicating directly with their owners, as not all accounts that are marketed on social media defraud their customers.

• Security authorities warn community members of the dangers of resorting to recruiting workers from unaccredited offices.



