The war affected the Syrians and affected the family and social traditions of Ramadan, while the economic and living crisis overshadowed what remained of the joy of the tables and eating and drinking habits, which changed dramatically in a very short period to suit the limited financial resources.

Virtual breakfasts

The 71-year-old man recounts his Ramadan diaries for this year with much sorrow, saying, “All of them are in a place. I never imagined that I would sit at the breakfast table without children and grandchildren surrounding me. This war robbed us of everything.”

The Al-Halabi family maintains the previous “sitting habits”, as Hajja Um Ahmed still sits around the table and chairs, missing those who were sitting around her.

The woman in her sixties says, “My children are still with me, I feel their presence spiritually, and I know that we will meet again, and this is what makes me patient to separate them.”

With the call to prayer announcing the end of the hours of fasting for that day, Umm Ahmed pours a glass of water for her husband and then proceeds with her task of communicating with the children. Hours after finishing breakfast, then they will have finished breakfast too.”

Um Ahmed seems more optimistic than her husband, and she does not share his sadness over the separation. “I miss them, but I am happy that they are doing well. We talk, laugh and exchange conversations as if we are with each other, and sometimes when the internet speed is good, the whole family participates in a common conversation.”

Hajj Omar interrupts her, saying, “Praise be to God, there are many loved ones. It is true that the son and the son of the son have a special status, but we try to compensate for their absence by meeting with relatives and friends.” Then he added jokingly, “So that Um Ahmed does not have an excuse to reduce the types of food and sweets, because Ramadan is the month of goodness and blessing. And the blessing of her journey is obligatory.”

Meat and sweets were absent from the Syrian tables

The idea of ​​blessing and enumerating the varieties of food and sweets at Ramadan tables is not exclusive to Hajj Omar, but rather constitutes the essence of common habits in Ramadan. However, this blessing has receded over the years, until today it has become the preserve of a group of well-off people, in light of the wide gap between income and prices. .

Ghassan, a grocery store owner in the Qudsaya neighborhood, a suburb close to the capital, Damascus, confirms that “the prices of materials increased by the advent of the month of Ramadan by between 5 and 15 percent, depending on the type,” attributing this primarily to the almost daily depreciation of the Syrian currency. , to reach the lowest value in its history, exceeding the ceiling of 7,500 Syrian pounds against one US dollar, in addition to the increase in demand and the shopping movement that is active with the advent of Ramadan.

Ghassan says, “The types and quantities of sale have varied. People have become very short on buying, limiting their shopping to basics such as cheese, milk and eggs, especially for Suhoor, while canned food and other ingredients such as raisins and almonds, for example, have become luxuries.”

Meat and sweets are among the most important items absent from Syrian tables during Ramadan. The Syrians, who previously exchanged sheep and veal meat for chicken due to its concession, have now also excluded this product, after its prices have reached unprecedented levels, exceeding the ability of large segments of citizens with limited incomes to acquire them.

As for sweets, the sales employee in one of the most famous shops in Damascus that sells Arabic sweets confirms to Sky News Arabia, preferring not to reveal his name, that “the sales of the shop, which is known by its name and quality, has declined by about half compared to last year only,” after The price of one kilogram for some items exceeded the monthly salary that a public sector employee receives in Syria.”

Many Syrians have replaced sweets with “al-na’em” or “Ramadan bread”, which is also considered a Ramadan tradition, and some Damascenes are preparing it at home and selling it as a form of extra work, and the price of a loaf of it has reached 12 thousand Syrian pounds (1.6 US dollars). , while its price in the past few years did not exceed two thousand Syrian pounds.

Initiatives to help the needy

Hamdoun, a pseudonym for the guard of one of the residential buildings in the new Damascus suburb of the capital, Damascus, tells Sky News Arabia about Ramadan this year, saying, “Although many of the residents of the building in which I work are well-off, last year’s bounties were not no longer exists.”

He added, “Unlike last year, when many residents donated meat, legumes, and sweets to my humble family at the time, the donations this year were limited to giving me only a measure of food, so that I no longer glimpsed strange cars to visitors or invitees to breakfast or suhoor, people They are in the same situation.”

And “Sakba” is a tradition in which neighbors exchange some foods before the call to prayer, and the scene of exchanging Ramadan meals is considered one of the oldest Levantine customs that is still continuing until now, amidst the keenness of the Syrians and their adherence to it, given its symbolism in terms of familiarity on the one hand and feeding the needy away from “Endorsement” on the other hand.

Before the advent of Ramadan, many youth activities in Damascus and the rest of the Syrian regions are preparing to help the poor who are fasting by providing them with Iftar meals. These activities and initiatives have gained importance with the decline in the purchasing power of Syrians during the years of war.

The Damascene young woman, Heba Al-Zein, tells “Sky News Arabia” the details of the initiative she is taking to help her comrades during the month of Ramadan, saying, “I very much want to volunteer and help others in this blessed month, and based on this desire and enthusiasm inside me, I decided to complete an initiative I launched last year, which was It is about collecting meals from people who wish to donate them, and delivering them from the donor’s house to the homes of the needy, especially since I have a car and can do that.”

And Al-Zein adds, “This year, this initiative developed into a Ramadan kitchen with the participation of 19 people, and it was called “Sabat Al-Khair.” Instead of distributing through one car, we now distribute with three cars. The most prominent characteristic of the kitchen is the spirit of cooperation and the desire to help others without any compensation, as two women prepare the food and the rest of the team undertakes the task of cooling, packing and distributing the food.”

Al-Zein concludes her speech by saying, “There is no joy greater than the smile of a fasting person who is confused about choosing the words of your thanks when he receives his meal.”