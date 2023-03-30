Ramadan customs

Financial researcher Ibrahim Jaguraga spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the atmosphere that prevails in the country during the holy month, explaining:

Among the customs prevailing in Mali during the holy month is the exchange of symbolic gifts between loved ones, brothers and in-laws, through sugar, oil, rice and dates.

Fasting people are keen to take care of the mosques, by cleaning, arranging and perfuming them, as mats and carpets have been renewed since the last days of the month of Sha’ban, due to the keenness of the people of Mali to perform the full prayers in the mosque during Ramadan.

Muslims compete in giving alms to the needy, the poor and strangers.

Homes in Ramadan are not without prayer and recitation of the Holy Quran.

Charities and the rich participate in organizing collective iftars in mosques.

Ramadan table

Regarding the most important Ramadan foods, Jaguraga explained:

First on the table is madeed, a popular food made from millet flour.

Porridge, a simple cereal dish.

“Kinkilibia”, a meal consisting of the herb known for its benefits to those fasting in Mali, in addition to dates, rice and meat dishes.

The Suhoor meal is known as “Sugori”, and milk and foods made from it with the addition of rice are indispensable on the Suhoor table.

The Republic of Mali is located in West Africa and is bordered by Algeria to the north, Niger to the east, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast to the south, Guinea to the west and south, and Senegal and Mauritania to the west.

Mali consists of 8 regions, and its northern borders reach deep into the Sahara Desert. As for the southern region of the country, where the majority of the population lives, the Niger and Senegal rivers pass through it.

The country’s economic focus revolves around agriculture and fishing. Mali also has some natural resources such as gold, uranium and salt.