Al Ain Safari welcomes its visitors during the holy month with enjoyable morning tours among the marvels of wildlife, as part of its Ramadan program, in which it offers exceptional experiences to its visitors.

Visitors enjoy morning safari tours from nine in the morning, during which they witness an amazing journey in the heart of the African prairies, accompanied by the most skilled Emirati guides, with the diversity of plants and animals hosted by the Al Ain safari, with a prior reservation through the park’s website.

Among the distinguished experiences offered by Al Ain safari this year is the Ramadan Iftar experience with lions, in which the visitor is able to eat his lavish breakfast a few meters from the kingdom of lions in an equipped location comparable to the luxury hotel services.

Visitors can enjoy visiting the park during the month of Ramadan daily from 07:00 pm until 12:00 am, and enjoy exhilarating trips around the park provided by the distinguished Ahlan service that provides tours on board a luxury vehicle accompanied by a tour guide who introduces visitors to the secrets of nature in five One-and-a-half hour main stops, while the Royal Oryx Service offers packages of luxury, plenty of luxurious privacy, and lavish garden tours. It also offers a Ramadan Iftar experience with lions.



