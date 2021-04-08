The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a special circular regarding determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The circular stated that the official working hours of the ministries and federal entities in the blessed month of Ramadan start from nine in the morning and end at two in the afternoon – except for those whose work nature requires otherwise -, and that is based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government, with regard to By determining the official working hours in the holy month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, the authority raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and to Their brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates ask God Almighty to return them with good health and wellness, and I also congratulated the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.