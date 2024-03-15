Ramadan | Helsinki teachers say: Some of the children become “religious police” and watch over others during fasting

Teachers say that fasting is visible in some schools in many different ways: as cheerfulness, but also as irritability, tiredness and staring at others.

Fatigue, restlessness, headache and lack of concentration. Underachievement in schoolwork or matriculation exams due to hunger. Absences from lessons in physical education, household and music.

This is how teachers describe the consequences of religious fasting at school. The currently celebrated Muslim Ramadan can be seen in children's school work.

“Many of our middle school students don't come to school at all on many days. Even elementary school-aged younger siblings of the same family may fast and stay at home. The students are tired, they have a headache, they can't concentrate or study,” says a teacher at a primary school in Helsinki.

Ramadan is a tradition belonging to the Islamic faith, which includes fasting as a central part. Fasting is limited to daylight hours. In addition to eating, drinking is then prohibited.

The city of Helsinki appealed to parents to focus the fasting of young students on the weekend and afternoons, not on school days.

The teachers also report surprising consequences related to fasting in the HS survey.

Part Muslims also avoid entertainment during fasting, such as listening to music, dancing and other entertainment, the teachers say.

“During fasting, many people refuse to be present at music lessons where they play or sing, and to watch moving pictures on the board,” says a music teacher at a Helsinki school.

At the moment, graduation essays are underway, which are an important measure of competence for the students' future. In HS's survey, several teachers are concerned about the effects of fasting on student essays.

The Vantaa high school teacher thinks that being hungry can have a debilitating effect on success in writing.

“Fasting students come to the matriculation exam without snacks. Not eating may affect your ability to cope with a six-hour exam. It's unfortunate if a student underperforms because of a lack of energy.”

In the Id al-Fitr celebration that ends Ramadan, children visit friends and receive treats. A Muslim family on their way to a party in Vantaa in April 2023.

About Ramadan however, according to the teachers, we can cope well, as long as we try to support the fasting students by, for example, organizing school work differently: by making physical education lessons lighter or by giving concessions: for example, music lessons are not played or sung, or home economics lessons are not cooked.

Some of the teachers, on the other hand, stated that the curriculum is followed despite Ramadan.

“I will not make concessions on schoolwork and, for example, lower the level of requirements, because I want the students to understand that going to school is important,” said the teacher from Helsinki.

Many teachers were both sorry for the unwellness of the smaller fasting people and worried about their deteriorating school performance. This is what a Helsinki school teacher writes:

“It's crazy to see elementary school children trying to survive the school day and activities without food and drink. Today, the parents of the best student in the class canceled their child's participation in the trip because he is sick because of fasting.”

One or two