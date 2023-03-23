Ramadan started today. At night, Muslims got up for the meal that is consumed before the fast begins. Tonight, at 19:06 sharp, they can go back to the table. Until then, they are not allowed to eat, drink (including water), or have sexual intercourse. How do Muslims experience this month of fasting? Some of them share their tips!
#Ramadan #heavy #practical #tips #day #easily #Good #planning
Politics | What do the parties think about the burning issues of culture? HS compiled the answers to the essential questions
Cultural issues have been conspicuous by their absence in the discussions during the elections. HS clarified the parties' positions on...
Leave a Reply