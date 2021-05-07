Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The official Fatwa Center of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments affirmed that: “It is not sufficient to pay money (the ransom of fasting) in place of fasting for those who are able to judge; For God Almighty says: (… for whoever among you is ill or has to travel, there is a number of other days …), “Surat Al-Baqarah: Verse 184”. It strengthens fasting or the patient with a chronic disease; In Al-Muwatta ‘on the authority of Malik that he told him: that Anas bin Malik grew up until he was unable to fast, so he used to ration any poor person for every day, and Malik said, “I see that as a duty” … in response to a question received by the Center: Is it permissible to pay money instead For fasting for those who are difficult to fast?