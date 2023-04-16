The Organizing Committee for Ramadan Dubai 1444 AH hosted in Dubai Expo City nearly 300 people from foreign schools and universities in Dubai, in an invitation to break the fast within the framework of the initiative (Let’s break the fast together), which is one of the initiatives of the Department of Civilizational Communication, which is supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Islamic Culture. .

The breakfast was attended by the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, a number of directors of foreign schools and universities, some professors and specialists in research and science, and directors of companies.

This came within the activities of Ramadan Dubai 1444 AH, organized by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai under the slogan (Ramadan Dubai with those we love) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE..

Dr. Hamad Al-Shaibani said that this gathering of various schools and universities is a meeting place for science, and it is part of one of the components and fabric of the state and is an important part and partner in its progress and prosperity, in order to promote the most important policy that the UAE has gone through, which is the policy of tolerance and coexistence, and this important message must reach future generations. We inculcate these values ​​and principles through your institutions, whether schools, institutes or universities.

In turn, the Department’s Civil Communication Adviser and Head of the Islamic Cultural Events Team, Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, stated that this initiative is an invitation to all principals of foreign schools and universities in the Emirate of Dubai to have breakfast together under the dome of Al Wasl Square – Dubai Expo, with the aim of enriching and exchanging science and knowledge, strengthening mutual relations and gaining experiences between Government departments and the scientific and academic side, which reflects the civilized image of the Emirate of Dubai, consolidates the country’s unique model of cohesion and coexistence with foreign communities, and promotes the country’s pioneering march towards a better future.

At the end of the event, principals of foreign schools and universities praised the initiative for strengthening ways of mutual relations between schools, universities and government institutions.