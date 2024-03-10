The fasting month of Ramadan will begin this Monday, March 11 in Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Territories and most Muslim countries, against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed more of 31,000 lives. Despite weeks of negotiations with mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US, no truce agreement has been reached before Ramadan and there are now fears of an even stronger outbreak of violence.

Although the American president, Joe Biden, Aspired to a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped to achieve it before the start of Ramadan, this did not materialize. Efforts to achieve a truce before Ramadan failed and there are fears of an outbreak of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem following Hamas' call for general mobilization.

The Saudi Supreme Court said that “Monday, March 11, 2024” will mark “the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year,” according to SPA, the official press agency of Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam's holiest sites.

Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam whose beginning is marked by the appearance of the first crescent moonwill also begin on Monday in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, according to the authorities of these countries.

For its part, Iran had set its start for Tuesday, after its “Estehlal”, or moon observation office, declared that it had not been possible to observe “the Ramadan crescent.”

Members of the Muslim community gather for the first Taraweeh prayer of Ramadan in Times Square, New York, on March 10, 2024. © AFP – Adam Gray

In Oman and Libya, Ramadan will also begin on Tuesday, as the crescent was not visible on Sunday, authorities in both countries reported.

In Jordan, the kingdom's grand mufti, Ahmed Hasnat, also announced that “Tuesday will be the first day of Ramadan” and asked God to “alleviate the anguish of our oppressed people in Gaza” and to “lift the affliction and aggression that weigh on them.

Ramadan amid potential famine

For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is synonymous with prayer, spirituality and joyful evening meals. But this year, the suffering of Gaza's Palestinians is on everyone's minds.

Death, destruction and the threat of famine eclipse everything else, while hopes for a truce before Ramadan, a goal that the mediating countries (Egypt, Qatar and the United States) and Hamas have been trying to achieve in Cairo for a long time, have faded. the last days.



Nabil Ghanem assures that the sale of his sweets has fallen in the current context of violence, in Nablus, occupied West Bank, on March 4, 2024. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

In a market in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip where almost 1.5 million people have taken refuge, Palestinians on Sunday lamented food shortages and the uncertainty linked to the war that looms over the beginning of Ramadan. .

“This Ramadan is completely different from all previous Ramadans,” said Bassel Yassin, an agronomist.

“We don't know how we are going to end this month of Ramadan: in our homes, in a tent, by the sea in the north or in the south,” said Hassouna Tabib Hassnan, a dentist in the northern city of Gaza, deploring the fact. of living “in displacement, pain and oppression.”

In a shopping center in Riyadh, Fayçal, a Saudi government employee, who did not want to give his last name, said it was the “worst Ramadan” of his life. “I am ashamed to buy meat and chicken for my family when people in Gaza are dying of hunger,” he said.

The war was triggered by Hamas' unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data.

The Israeli military offensive launched in retaliation has killed more than 31,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Islamist movement's Ministry of Health.

