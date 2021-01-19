A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, expected that the blessed month of Ramadan will begin this year on April 13th, and the fasting period will extend to 14 hours, while temperatures range between 21 and 38 degrees Celsius.

In detail, Al-Jarwan said that the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan is born on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 06:31 UAE time, and the time of sunset is 4 degrees above the horizon and sets about 20 minutes after sunset. Therefore, its observation is possible despite the difficulty of the situation, it is expected that it will be Tuesday 13 April 2021 the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan 1442.

He expected that the crescent of the month of Shawwal will be born on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 23:00 at night, and it will be Wednesday evening at a height of 7 degrees at sunset and set about 37 minutes later, and therefore the opportunity to observe it is available to be Thursday May 13 the first of Shawwal.

He pointed out that the period from March 21 to June 21 is considered within the spring season in the northern half of the earth, and from the Hijri year 1445 to the Hijri year 1452, the beginning of the month of Ramadan will be during the winter season extending from December 22 to March 20.

He mentioned that the climatic rates in the blessed month of Ramadan, the highest temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 21 degrees Celsius, with the beginning of the month near mid-April, while at the end of the month near mid-May, he expected the upper temperature to be around 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 24 degrees Celsius. .

He added that the winds are active, especially from the north to the northwest, whose speed may exceed 50 km / h during the afternoon period, with humidity dropping to levels below 75% for the upper and less than 25% for the lowest. As for rain, it will be scarce during that period of the year, its average does not exceed 2 Mm.





