More than 100 Palestinians and about 20 Israeli policemen were injured Thursday night to Friday in serious disturbances registered in East Jerusalem that implicated far-right Jews, Palestinians and the Israeli police.

Violence erupted when police tried to keep Palestinians and ultra-nationalist Jewish protesters separate.

Incidents follow nights of fighting in the Israeli-occupied sector amid growing nationalist and religious tensions.

East Jerusalem has long been a source of tension, with an uncomfortable coexistence between Jews and Arabs.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem since the 1967 Middle East war and considers the entire city your capital, although this is not recognized by the vast majority of the international community. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the future capital of a long-awaited independent state.

Clashes

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least 105 injuries, of whom about 20 had to be hospitalized. The Israeli police said they had counted 20 wounded in their ranks and that they had detained 44 people during the riots, which occur in the middle of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting and prayer.

The last clashes of this magnitude in Jerusalem were in August 2019, when two major Jewish and Muslim holidays coincided and there were clashes between Israeli and Palestinian policemen.

Israeli police intervene in the riots. Photo: Reuters

At that time, a balance of 60 wounded was registered in the Esplanade of the Mosques, a holy place of Islam and that Jews also venerate as the Temple Mount, although only Muslim worship is authorized inside.

The clashes on Thursday night began when Israeli police escorted a protest organized by the far-right Jewish movement Lahava, known for its anti-Palestinian ideology, right at the gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Israeli policemen had been mobilized near lat the gate of Damascus and nearby neighborhoods in order to protect “freedom of expression” and “the right to protest,” according to Israeli police sources.

“Death to the Arabs”

The demonstration, in which according to witnesses it was claimed “death to the Arabs”, it was perceived as a provocation and quickly sparked clashes with Palestinians returning from the nightly Ramadan prayer on the Esplanade of the Mosques.

Quickly, Palestinian youths gathered at the entrance to the Old City, located in East Jerusalem, occupied and later annexed by Israel, and the clashes began, which lasted for good part of the night.

The police tried to disperse the protesters with tear gas and pressurized water.

A war zone

“It was like a war zone, very dangerous. I quickly left there,” said a Palestinian witness.

Barricades and fire in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters

An AFP photographer witnessed these disturbances and various citizens posted videos on social media showing important incidents.

Videos on Tik Tok

Tensions in East Jerusalem have risen since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13. Palestinians have clashed with police, accusing them of erecting barriers to prevent them from congregating on the stairs outside the Damascus Gate to break the daytime fast. Police say the measures are intended to help pedestrians enter the Old City.

Jews have also been angered by una TikTok video series showing Palestinians assaulting members of the ultra-Orthodox community, including an attack on two ultra-Orthodox boys on the Jerusalem light rail. The videos were delivered by Lehava as the reason for his march to the Damascus Gate, in what he said would be a show of “national honor.”

Jerusalem: Des jeunes israeliens défilent dans les quartiers arabes de Jérusalem en scandant “morts aux arabes” Et “le peuple demands that the Arabs soient brûlés”.

Appelez ça comme vous voulez mais c’est un Pogrom

pic.twitter.com/aMtQURVPup – Clara Tyler (@ ClaraTyler777) April 23, 2021

There have also been a series of Jewish attacks on Arabs in Jerusalem this week, including an incident in which Jewish youths chanting anti-Arab slogans assaulted an Arab driver who stopped to protest against them.

Similar clashes took place in the city on Wednesday night. Videos posted on social media showed young radical Jews shouting “death to the Arabs” and attacking Palestinian workers in central Jerusalem and journalists. The riots resulted in the arrest of 70 Israelis and Palestinians, according to Israeli police.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced these events and asked the international community on Friday to “protect” the Palestinians Jerusalem-East.

In a speech delivered to the Security Council on Thursday, the UN special envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, denounced these clashes and called for the tension to be lowered.

Palestinians shout anti-Israel slogan in Gaza this Friday. Photo: AFP

This Friday, in an interview with Israeli TV Kan, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said he was talking with Palestinian leaders in East Jerusalem to end the “this useless violence” which is registered one month before the Palestinian legislative elections.

On May 22, the Palestinians organize their first elections in 15 years. Mahmoud Abbas and the European countries called on Israel to allow voting to take place and candidates to campaign in East Jerusalem, where 300,000 Palestinians live under Israeli control.

