The Ministry of Health and Community Protection published a Ramadan advice on its official Twitter account, urging fasting people to avoid too much salt in their breakfast, as this is harmful.

“We advise you to avoid adding salt in large quantities to food because in addition to its health effects, it increases the sense of thirst. You can replace salt with spices, lemons and herbs to improve the flavor of foods. Follow us for more advice!”





