The holy month of Ramadan is starting for about 1.6 billion Muslims in the world, ready to fast from sunrise to sunset. In most Muslim communities, especially in Arab countries, its beginning is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky with the naked eye while others carry out astronomical calculations. Depending on the country, people will fast more or less hours a day: for those further south such as Chile and New Zealand, fasting lasts an average of 12 hours, for those who live in countries such as Iceland or Greenland it reaches 17 hours.