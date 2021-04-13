Ramadan has started this Tuesday, April 13, in Spain. A celebration that does not meet the same dates in the entire Muslim community in the world but that, in our country, It will run from Tuesday until May 12. A month in which more than 2 billion Muslims they will refrain from eating and drinking water from sunrise to sunset, as a brand to tradition.

A custom whose objective is to develop patience and humility, knowing how to put oneself in the place of those who do not have money to eat, as well as knowing how to be grateful for the life that each one has. In addition to this abstention, prayer is a fundamental part of Ramadan that, With the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions, it could be harmed.

It is because of that the Spanish Federation of Islamic Religious Entities (FEERI) has issued a statement in which it reveals certain precepts that the faithful must comply with cannot be carried out due to sanitary measures, among them, the curfew established throughout Spain. Therefore, through this text to which you have had access Europa Press, asks the autonomous administrations to be able to “Agree and coordinate the possible exceptional openings and closings during the holy month of Ramadan” of places of worship.

Incompatibility of schedules with prayers

Ramadan is also characterized by having to fulfill five daily prayers: the ‘Fajr’, before sunrise; the ‘Dhuh’, at noon; the ‘Asr’, during the afternoon; the ‘Maghrib’, at sunset; and the ‘Isha’, during the night. However, the curfew would jeopardize the fulfillment of the first prayer of the day, around six in the morning, and the last of the day, coinciding with “the time of the curfew in some places in Spain.” Schedules that vary according to the territory in which one is located but which, in turn, are “very punctual, which cannot be advanced or delayed”.

In view of this situation, FEERI has asked the Government for more flexibility, comparing this situation with the “certain movement of people for night work that, in everyone’s opinion, it does not affect in any way the general citizen security nor does it disturb the common welfare ”. With this, they have also requested that the access of the Muslim community to places of worship be facilitated, yes, always “respecting the recommended safety measures and the established sanitary protocol”.

Strict compliance with measures in mosques

However, the Government has not responded and the faithful will have to follow all the restrictions imposed by the health situation. Also, in mosques you have to respect the interpersonal distance and the use of masks indoors, as well as the capacity allowed in each instance. “Mosques can also perform their function, without disturbing public order or general welfare,” the statement added.