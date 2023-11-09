Albania, Rama risks big in the PSE. The consequences of the pact with Meloni

The agreement Italy-Albania on migrants part of Europe didn’t like it very much but who just couldn’t swallow the handshake between Rama And Melons it was the Democratic Party. Peppe Provenzanohead of foreign affairs for the Democrats, did not mince words to describe the decision taken by the Albanian president: “He betrayed our values“. Hence the choice – we read in Repubblica – to ask the summit of the socialists of Malaga to exclude his PSSH, the socialist party of Albania. “We will put the question to the PSE congress“, which will be held tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in Malaga, in the presence of all the big socialists of the continent, by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz“, Provenzano said peremptorily.

Italy, with the Democratic Party, – continues Repubblica – will push to apply the same procedure adopted for the new Slovakian Prime Minister Robert FIG: pro-Russian, allied with the far right, was expelled from the PSE in mid-October, not even two weeks after the electoral victory in Bratislava. “For Rama – continues Provenzano – the process should be even quickerconsidering that he is a simple observer and Albania is not part of the EU”. According to the Democratic Party, the agreement violates international law and “also the values ​​of the socialist family”, adds the former minister Provenzano. Rama with his PSSH is an observer member of the PSE, like the socialist parties of other countries that would like to join the European Union. In theory, Rama would have the possibility of showing up at the two-day event in Malaga, even if only for defend oneselfbut according to the Sherpas working on the appointment, there won’t be any in the end. Maybe he sensed the weather.

