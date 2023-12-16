“It seems to me that there has been disproportionate noise about an agreement which, in my opinion, is very natural between two countries with different names but which are part of the same people”. Thus the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, speaking today in Atreju, states that the agreement with Italy on migrants “is not unconstitutional” saying he is “confident” about the outcome of the appeal presented by the Albanian opposition to the Constitutional Court which blocked the ratification of the agreement by the Tirana Parliament. “We calmly await the decision”, she added, underlining that the Court “did its duty” by accepting the appeal, and that this is “proof that Albania is a democratic country”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni listened to the speech of the Albanian Prime Minister sitting in the front row, much applauded by the audience. The leader of the Brothers of Italy also clapped her hands at various points in Rama's speech.