Migrants, Rama responds to the Democratic Party: “But what concentration camps, we respect the dignity of people”

And of Rama now he’s counterattacking, after yesterday’s statements from the Dem’s head of foreign affairs, Provenzano”he must be kicked out of the PSEhas betrayed our values”, now the speaker is speaking Albanian president who signed the agreement on migrants with Melons. “The Pd is a lost party: they are crazy. I spoke to them, – Rama tells Il Foglio – they are saddened but have no intention of presenting anything against me. They would be ridiculous and, moreover, expulsion procedures don’t work like that. Does not exist. Maybe it would be better to wait. Maybe they’ll do one denied Oh yeah they will explain better. This is all so surreal. If I talked to Elly Schlein? No, I really don’t know her. I have few contacts in the Democratic Party.” Rama did not expect all this fuss over the signed agreement. “It makes me feel a little bad – he says on TV from Del Debbio on Rete 4 – the fact that this is an agreement made as among states of the European Union, the only fact that Albania is not an EU state would make an agreement to open a Guantanamo, but what are we talking about“.

Read also: Meloni alongside von der Leyen. But Ursula is a victim of the right wing of the EPP

Read also: Migrants, the Italy-Albania agreement under consideration. EU: “Interesting model”

For the Albanian prime minister, who recalled that centers like those that will be created in Albania exist in other countries such as Greece which is in the EU“And I don’t think anyone raised the lager alarm or Guantanamo”, the one with Italy is “an agreement made with a lot of attention and a lot of respect for those people who will then be the subject of this operation”. “We don’t want to do something that doesn’t respect the dignity of these people – added Rama connected from Paris where he will participate in the Peace Forum tomorrow – on the contrary, exactly because we want to respect the dignity of these people we have been very cautious with the numbers, the methods”. The Albanian prime minister then clarified that in the centers there will be no “men only”since the exclusion only affects minors and pregnant women, and explained that “Italian and Albanian experts who worked on the agreement from all points of view and also from the point of view of international law. I I did it to help Italy but if for the Democratic Party this thing is not left-wing…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

