«The Albanian Constitutional Court has done its duty, because according to the Constitution it is automatic to suspend an agreement to take it into consideration before ratification by Parliament. proof that I do not control the courts in Albania.” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said this in Atreju, speaking about the agreement on migrants with Italy. «I am confident because the agreement has nothing unconstitutional – he added – by March is the time limit but I believe that the decision will be taken much earlier because it is a very important agreement and both governments need to know if they can go ahead or not”.

“I have great respect for what Giorgia (Meloni) is trying to do: she went against all the predictions of the fascist apocalypse” added the Albanian prime minister. «You are trying to convince Europe that we must all work together. Giorgia you are doing something very important by moving from national sovereignty to European sovereignty”, said Rama, addressing the prime minister. If Europe does not change and does not do so quickly, it will emerge defeated from this historical period. We must fight together against immigration managed by criminal organizations and organize immigration managed by Europe itself, by governments, by institutions: either the criminals or the institutions will manage it.”

«Albania is not yet an EU member country – he specified – but it is a European country: this is not decided by Brussels but by geography». The Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, said this in Atreju. The agreement between Italy and Albania on migrants is not the definitive solution but a way to tackle the problem. If France did it, no one would be scandalized, in fact we would finally say France is doing something more. Greece is a European country and there are many centers there. Why is it that if you make an agreement with an EU country it's fine, and if you make it with a European country then you make all this noise? I do not understand”. And again: «If in Africa they see a problematic West and leave space for other forces to do business» and «then when we need to find a better life we ​​go towards the West, we need a much broader vision and a more profound,” said Rama. «While we are looking for this we need to find other solutions» and to those who criticize I ask “what are they doing?”». And again: “No, I would not accept requests” like the one Italy received from other countries. They are cousin countries, but Italy is not a cousin, it is a brother.”

According to the Albanian prime minister there has been too much noise about the Italy-Albania agreement: «A disproportionate noise. Italy has always been a second homeland for us.” Finally he noted: «”The quality of democracy is based not on how much we agree but on the ability with which we are able to manage disagreements”, said the prime minister who added: «It is an honor for us to give a hand to Italy when it asks us and a privilege to be considered a special friend of Italy. We must do everything to be Italy's sister country. And no one should be surprised or frightened or surprised when we make agreements of mutual understanding and benefit.”