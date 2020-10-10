Chirag started crying with Ramkripal Yadav As soon as BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav came to meet Chirag Paswan, the LJP president clung to him as soon as he saw him and started crying bitterly. Ramkripal Yadav could not stop his tears seeing this situation of Chirag Paswan. They also burst out loud. The two leaders tried to handle each other.

Mass rally in last journey, fierce slogans At Ram Vilas Paswan’s last visit, the atmosphere looked extremely bleak. During this, along with the slogan ‘Till the sun will remain moon, Ram Vilas will be your name’, along with the slogans of ‘echoed earth skies Ram Vilas Paswan’. During the last visit, some LJP activists also raised the slogan, ‘Chirag Paswan Don’t panic and make you wholehearted.’

Funeral at Digha Ghat along the Ganges The late Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated with state honors at Digha Ghat in Patna. Several ministers and leaders of Bihar government were also present during this period including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Giriraj Singh.

Said goodbye to the world at the age of 74 Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday night. He was 74 and very ill for the last few days. His son Chirag Paswan tweeted and informed about his death. A wave of mourning rang in the political corridor after Paswan was reported dead. State mourning was announced in his honor.

PM Modi paid tribute in Delhi On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Paswan’s residence to pay homage to the late leader and consoled the grieving family. His son Chirag was comforted by placing his hand on Paswan’s shoulder. During this time the wife of Ram Vilas Paswan was also present there.

LJP founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated with full state honors. A final farewell was given to the late leader at Janardan Ghat in Digha Ghat, Patna. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was present on this occasion along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the representative of the Central Government. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Ashwani Choubey also attended. At the same time, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also arrived to pay his last farewell. During this time, a very emotional opportunity also came when BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav met LJP President Chirag Paswan.