Patna: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will be cremated today with state honors. Union Law and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government in the last rites to be held in Patna. Paswan’s body will be brought to Janardan Ghat (Digha) from Krishna Puri, his residence in Patna at 12.30 pm today, after which he will be cremated. He breathed his last on Thursday evening.

The body of Ram Vilas Paswan was taken to Patna on Friday evening, after which he was paid tribute in the assembly and party office. Several state leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, paid floral tributes to Paswan’s body and paid tribute. When his body arrived at the airport, son Chirag Paswan was present with other family members. The leaders also paid tributes at the airport and later their body was taken to the assembly.

Paswan was 74 among the prominent Dalit leaders of the country. The founder of LJP and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Paswan was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for several weeks. He recently had a heart surgery.

Paswan, one of the pillars of the socialist movement, emerged as a prominent Dalit leader of Bihar in later days and soon made his special place in national politics. In the 1990s, Paswan’s role was instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission regarding reservation of Other Backward Classes.

Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Paswan was selected in the police service but he listened to his heart and went into politics. For the first time in 1969, he was elected as an MLA on a joint Socialist Party ticket. He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and he held the record of winning the Hajipur parliamentary seat by a margin of the most votes.

Paswan, who was at the forefront of raising the issues of the people belonging to the deprived sections of the society, was a grassroots-level leader whose relationship with all political parties and alliances was always cordial. In a five-decade-long political career, he has always been involved in all governments at the Center.

