The body of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan arrived in Patna on Friday when his first wife’s daughter and son-in-law created an uproar at the airport when they were not allowed inside to pay their last respects to the departed leader. Paswan’s daughter Asha Devi and son-in-law Anil Sadhu created a ruckus in front of the car of the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi when he came to pay his last respects to the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Asha Paswan and Anil Kumar Sadhu alleged that the security personnel were not allowing them inside. Paswan’s son-in-law Sadhu told the media, “Why is politics being done on such a sad occasion? Why is his daughter and family members not being allowed to enter the airport.” Paswan’s body was brought to Patna Airport in a special flight on Friday evening.

Several leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy arrived at the airport to pay tribute to him. A large number of supporters also arrived at the airport to pay their last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan.

Significantly, Asha Devi is the daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan and his first wife Rajkumari Devi, who still lives in Saharbanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar. Usha Devi is another daughter of Paswan from Rajkumari Devi. Paswan married Rajkumar Devi in ​​1960 and later stated that they divorced in 1981. Ramvilas Paswan married Reena Sharma in 1983 and has a son Chirag and a daughter.

