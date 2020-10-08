Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died. His son and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan tweeted about his demise on Thursday evening. 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for the past few months and was hospitalized in Saket. He had the Union Ministry of Food and Supplies.

Let us tell you that Ram Vilas Paswan was counted as one of the leading leaders of Indian Dalit politics and the strong leader of Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswana was representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar in the 16th Lok Sabha and was a Union Minister in the Modi government of NDM.

Ramvilas Paswan contested the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar in the 16th Lok Sabha election and won. However, he refused to contest in the 17th Lok Sabha. He contested 10 parliamentary elections and won 8 times from Hajipur. Read Ramvilas Paswan’s political career below.

1. Ram Vilas Paswan was born on July 5, 1946, in a scheduled caste family in Shahrabanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar. He did his early education from his home district. He studied Law Graduate and Master of Arts. Ram Vilas Paswan, active in student politics, started his career with a Bihar Police job.

2. He was first married to Princess Devi, a resident of Khagaria, in 1960. However in 2014, he told that in 1981 he divorced Princess Devi. He has two daughters Usha and Asha from him.

3. Paswan, a powerful politician from Bihar politics, married Airhostess and Punjabi Hindu Reena Sharma, a resident of Amritsar (Punjab) in 1983. They have a son and daughter. His son Chirag Paswan is also into politics and is an MP from Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

4. Paswan, who quit politics in Bihar Police, first got elected to the Legislative Assembly for the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the United Socialist Party in 1969. He always considered Raj Narain and Jai Prakash Narayan as his ideal. From his student life, he participated actively in the socialist movement of Jayaprakash Narayan.

5. He was arrested after the Emergency was announced in 1975 and spent the entire period in jail during the Emergency. He was released in 1977.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who started from MLA from 6.1969 till 2019 i.e. for 50 years has been an MLA or MP continuously.

7. Ram Vilas Paswan, who joined the Janata Party in 1977, won the Hajipur seat by a record vote and registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

8. He did not look back in politics after a moment of struggle. After being in various parties (Lok Dal, Janata Party-S, Samata Dal, Samata Party, JD U), he announced the formation of Lok Janshakti Party in Delhi on 28 November 2000.

9. He was a minister in almost all governments of various parties formed from 1996 to 2018. This is why his opponents call him meteorologist. He has a presence in the Union Cabinet in all governments for three decades.

10. Ram Vilas Paswan was the Railway Minister of India from 1996-1998, Union Minister of Minerals from 2001-2002, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers from 2004-2009.