Bihar’s political leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died last evening after a long illness. 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalized for several days. The body of Ram Vilas Paswan reached Patna from Delhi late Friday at around 8 pm. The body of the late Ram Vilas Paswan arrived at Patna Airport in a special aircraft of the Air Force.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also reached Patna as the representative of the Central Government. All the family members including Ram Vilas Paswan’s wife, son Chirag Paswan, brother Pashupatinath Paras are also present at the airport. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary, Legislative Council Speaker Avdhesh Narayan Singh and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav along with Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Ashwani Choubey also paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan. Granted.

Ram Vilas Paswan Tribute: Ram Vilas Paswan’s son-in-law did not get entry at Patna airport, then stopped Sushil Modi’s car

Earlier, Anil Sadhu, son-in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan, who reached Patna Airport to pay his last respects to the late Ram Vilas Paswan, was not allowed inside the airport. Anil Sadhu was also accompanied by his wife i.e. Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter. But the administration barred him from entering the airport. Anil Sadhu got angry with this and started a commotion at the State Hangar Gate of Patna Airport. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi reached there, seeing the deputy CM’s car, Anil Sadhu did not let the deputy CM’s car go inside. Sushil Modi was later taken inside the airport by the administration. Let us tell you that Anil Sadhu, son-in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan, is currently in the ST-SC cell in the Rashtriya Janata Dal. At present, Anil Sadhu is frozen at Patna Airport.

The national flag on the buildings of Patna kept bowing

In honor of the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the national flag on all the buildings in Patna was half-tilted for Friday. An order issued in this regard by the Cabinet Secretariat Department stated that the flag would remain half-tilted on all buildings in Patna where the national flag is hoisted regularly. It is also written in the order that on the day of the funeral, the national flag at that site will be tilted.