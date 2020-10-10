Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE) President Jeetan Ram Manjhi has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that India be given to Ram Vilas Paswan. LJP founder and Bihar’s strongman Paswan died on Thursday. Today he was cremated in Patna with state honors. Now Manjhi has posthumously demanded that he be honored with India’s highest civilian honor.

Hindustani Awam Morcha Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, demands conferring Bharat Ratna on late Union Minister #RamVilasPaswan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/uVIwHXubFH – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Prior to Manjhi, Prem Kumar, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a minister in the Bihar government, also tweeted a tribute to the late Ram Vilas Paswan and demanded the Bharat Ratna to be given to him by the central government. On Saturday, he tweeted and wrote, ‘The late Ram Vilas Paswan should get Bharat Ratna. Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a great politician who has always been vocal for the upliftment of the downtrodden, the underprivileged and the downtrodden and who has worked for a lifetime to bring them into the mainstream of the society, should be honored with ‘Bharat Ratna’. I support it. ‘

The great respected politician, who has always been vocal for the upliftment of the downtrodden, the underprivileged and the downtrodden and has done lifelong work to bring them into the mainstream of society Ram Vilas Paswan ji should be awarded the “Bharat Ratna”. I support it. @iChiragPaswan pic.twitter.com/5YaHawJKjf – Dr. Prem Kumar (@DrPremKrBihar) October 10, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan, a resident of Khagaria district of Bihar, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 74 years old. Paswan was a big socialist and Dalit leader of the country. He was a frequent cabinet minister in several central governments. Knowing him closely, Paswan is described as a good administrator. In every tenure he did something special, which won the government applause.