Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 74 years old. He was ill for the last few days and was admitted to Escort Hospital in Delhi. His son Chirag Paswan tweeted and informed about this.

After the demise of Father Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag tweeted- Papa …. you are no longer in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you dad

Heart surgery was done a few days ago

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalized in Delhi for the last one month. He had heart surgery on the night of 2 October in AIIMS. This was Paswan’s second heart surgery. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called Chirag Paswan to get information about the health of the Union Minister.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed grief over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Manjhi tweeted: “The country has lost its leader but I have lost my elder brother, for me this pain is unbearable, their lack will always be there in my life.”