Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday evening. His son Chirag Paswan gave this information by tweeting. Ram Vilas Paswan was a consumer minister in the central government. His health was deteriorating for a long time.

He has been a member of the Lok Sabha 8 times in a political career of more than five decades. He has been involved in almost every central government in the last two decades and has become a minister.

Ram Vilas Paswan was born in a Dalit family on July 5, 1946, in the village of Sharabbani in Khagaria district of Bihar. In 1969, he was selected for the post of DSP, but his luck was written in politics.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s political journey took place in 1969, he won the election on the ticket of the United Socialist Party and became a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He remained in jail during the Emergency and after the Emergency ended, he joined the Janata Dal.

On the Janata Dal ticket, he contested the 1977 general election from Hajipur parliamentary seat and won by a historic margin. Paswan won the 1980 and 1989 Lok Sabha elections. For the first time in Vishwanath Pratap Singh’s cabinet, he became a minister at the Center.

After this, he was always active in the politics of the Center. He was sometimes in several alliances with BJP, sometimes Congress, sometimes RJD and sometimes JDU and remained a minister in the central government. He handled various governments ranging from Railways to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Coal. Perhaps this was the reason that he came to be called the ‘meteorologist’ of Indian politics because he would definitely become a minister if anyone formed a government at the center.

In 2002, due to the Gujarat riots, he resigned from the Vajpayee government and also left the NDA. After this he joined the UPA and in both the tenures of Manmohan Singh, he got a place in the Union Cabinet. In 2014, he caught the political wind and left UPA and joined NDA again. He was included in the Union Cabinet in both Narendra Modi’s governments formed in 2014 and then 2019.

Ram Vilas Paswan did two weddings. He has two daughters from his first wife, while the second wife has a son Chirag Paswan and a daughter.

