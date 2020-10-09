Lokvanshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan died on 8 October 2020. Paswan has been considered a big leader of Bihar and national politics. Now his political legacy will be handled by his son Chirag Paswan. By the way, everyone knows that Chirag wanted to become an actor in films at some time. One of his films ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ was also released in 2011. Later Chirag turned to politics in view of his father’s poor health.

Ram Vilas Paswan left Chirag’s movie show

In 2011, Chirag’s debut movie ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ was released. Ramvilas was in Jaipur with Paswan when the film was released. While the film was being screened at Jaipur’s Pink Square Mall, Ram Vilas Paswan along with Chirag also arrived. However, Ramvilas left the show 40-45 minutes after the film started. Then people there also asked him if he did not like Chirag’s debut film? In response, Ram Vilas Paswan said that he already has some programs fixed and he will leisurely sit at home and watch Chirag’s film with his family.

Rahul Gandhi also saw Chirag’s film

At the time when Chirag’s debut film was released, Lok Janshakti Party was not in the NDA but was included in the UPA constituent party. At that time Rahul Gandhi also reached PVR Anupam in Saket, New Delhi to see Chirag’s film. Rahul liked Chirag’s film very much and said that he would also give Chirag a CD of his favorite English films.

Chirag’s debut film did not work, Kangana was the heroine

Chirag’s debut film ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ received a very cool response from the audience. The film flopped at that time. Although the film had heroines like Kangana Ranaut, Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge in addition to Chirag, the film did not work. At that time, Chirag wanted to give some more time to the acting but in view of the declining health of his father, he adopted full time politics and became an MP.