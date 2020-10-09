In 2011, Chirag’s debut movie ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ was released. Ramvilas was in Jaipur with Paswan when the film was released. While the film was being screened at Jaipur’s Pink Square Mall, Ram Vilas Paswan along with Chirag also arrived. However, Ramvilas left the show 40-45 minutes after the film started. Then people there also asked him if he did not like Chirag’s debut film? In response, Ram Vilas Paswan said that he already has some programs fixed and he will leisurely sit at home and watch Chirag’s film with his family.
Rahul Gandhi also saw Chirag’s film
At the time when Chirag’s debut film was released, Lok Janshakti Party was not in the NDA but was included in the UPA constituent party. At that time Rahul Gandhi also reached PVR Anupam in Saket, New Delhi to see Chirag’s film. Rahul liked Chirag’s film very much and said that he would also give Chirag a CD of his favorite English films.
Chirag’s debut film did not work, Kangana was the heroine
Chirag’s debut film ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ received a very cool response from the audience. The film flopped at that time. Although the film had heroines like Kangana Ranaut, Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge in addition to Chirag, the film did not work. At that time, Chirag wanted to give some more time to the acting but in view of the declining health of his father, he adopted full time politics and became an MP.
