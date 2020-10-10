Deeply saddened by the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan fell insensitive after setting fire to his funeral pyre. The 37-year-old MP has broken down since his father Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. Chirag appeared like a dutiful son always engaged in his father’s service.

During the lockdown when the salons were closed, Chirag was also seen cutting his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s hair. Chirag, who spent most of his time near his bed in the hospital while his father Paswan was ill, took the astonishing decision to single-handedly raise the flag against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also read- Manjhi writes letter to President, demanding Bharat Ratna for late leader Ram Vilas Paswan

Even when Prime Minister Modi went to his Delhi residence to pay tribute to the late leader, Chirag could not stop his tears. Chirag also cried a lot on Saturday morning, when BJP MP and former minister Ramkripal Yadav, who knew him since childhood, reached his home in Patna. Yadav also got filled with eyes and both of them stood holding each other for a long time.

Also read- Ram Vilas Paswan’s last rites: son Chirag gives fire, Chirag starts crying after hugging BJP MP, very inconsolable atmosphere

Chirag fainted after offering his father a fire at Digha Ghat on the banks of the Ganges, but one of his relatives caught him and he survived falling to the ground. A source close to the family said, “Chirag Paswan is out of danger. This probably happened due to mental stress and standing in hot and humid weather for hours.”