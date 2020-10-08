Ram Vilas Paswan was elected MLA for the first time in the year 1969. He won the Lok Sabha election only 8 years after becoming an MLA. He became a Member of Parliament in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections with a record number of votes. He defeated his nearest rival from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in this election by a quarter to four lakh votes.

Ram Vilas Paswan achieved this victory when he was released after being jailed for a long time during the Emergency. In the Lok Sabha elections of 1977, he was made his candidate of the Janata Party from Hajipur. He won this election by a quarter and a half million votes. This victory made him famous in the country and abroad, because it was the largest gap victory in any election in the world. His name was recorded in the Guinness Book of World.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that he won the same Hajipur seat in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections by breaking his own record with nearly 5 lakh votes.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan dies in Delhi

LJP founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died late Thursday evening at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. His son and LJP national president Chirag Paswan gave this information by tweeting. He wrote… Papa, you are no longer in this world, but I know, you are always with me wherever you are.

Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for a long time. He had a heart surgery on Saturday. He remained a strong pillar in the politics of Bihar for four decades.

Born in an ordinary family in the town of Banbani village in Khagaria, Mr. Paswan entered politics with a student union. He was also the main character in the JP movement in Bihar. They continued to fight for the interest of the country’s Dalits. Being soft-spoken, everyone had a place in his heart.

He first became an MLA in the year 1969. In 1977, he reached the Lok Sabha for the first time by winning by a margin of world record of votes. After this, he never looked back. Be it the NDA government or the UPA at the Center, their importance remained the same. His demise triggered a wave of mourning in the political and social sphere. Leaders of various political parties, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have expressed deep condolences.