Ram Vilas Paswan Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. Describing him as a good friend, he said that my personal loss has been done.

PM Modi said that there are no words to express sorrow; Such a void has been created in our country, which will probably never be filled. I have lost a friend who passionately wanted to ensure that every poor person lives a respectable life.

PM Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan came up in politics on the strength of hard work. During the Emergency, he opposed autocracy and the attack on our democracy.

Son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan informed about his death. Paswan, a 74-year-old mentor of the Lok Janshakti Party, underwent a cardiac operation in a hospital a few days ago.

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

He was in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the well-known Dalit leaders of the country. Paswan was the Minister of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution. Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Papa … you are no longer in this world but I know, wherever you are, you are always with me.” Missing you a lot Papa.