Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday. He was ill for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan also underwent heart surgery a few days ago. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s death was reported by his son and Lok Janshakti Party national president Chirag Paswan. He tweeted, “Papa …. You are no longer in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are”. Chirag Paswan also tweeted and shared a childhood picture with father Ram Vilas Paswan. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a call on the hospital of Ram Vilas Paswan, who was seriously ill for some time, hospitalized.Ram Vilas Paswan was a politician of the country who needs to know. Because he came from a family which was very financially strapped. There is also an interesting story of this big leader of Dalit society coming into politics. There is a lot of government job craze in Bihar till date. In particular, the youth are very keen for governance and administration jobs.

‘Brother, who will sit together and feed …’ brother Maheshwar Hazari started crying over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

At a young age Ram Vilas Paswan also wanted to go into government administration. At the same age, he thought that if he wants to uplift his society, then it is necessary to gain the power of power. People in his village and family point out that the 1969 mid-term election was a stir. A candidate was being sought from Alauli assembly seat in Khagaria district. At that time, the joint Socialist Party of the Socialists was gaining fame in the area of ​​Khagaria.

6 times the minister made in the center … know the unheard journey of ‘bungalow’ of Delhi from Shaharbani’s hut

At the same time, the Dalit youth Ramvilas Paswan, who lives here, was preparing to go into training after passing the written and physical examination of DSP. Ramvilas Paswan was very thin at that time. The government job was done so the family members were quite happy. The father advised to correct the condition of the body before joining the job. For this, the father also gave some money to Ram Vilas Paswan.

10 things of ‘evergreen’ Ram Vilas Paswan

Thinking of when he will get leave after joining the job, Ram Vilas Paswan went to Begusarai to meet his relatives. It was here that he met some socialists. In those days, the socialists were looking for educated youth on the Aloli assembly seat. Seeing the talent of young Ram Vilas, he inspired him to enter politics.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died in Delhi, son Chirag tweeted information

After a lot of effort, Ram Vilas Paswan got a job, due to which his mind was shaken. He did not want to go into politics. But the socialist leaders explained to him that if you go into politics, you will not only be able to benefit the whole society. This thing shook Ram Vilas Paswan deep inside. He did not join the DSP job and contested from Aloli assembly seat.



Ram Vilas Paswan Death Story LIVE

The United Socialist Party SSP fielded Ram Vilas Paswan. Congress leader Misri was always in front. Ram Vilas Paswan was far behind Mishri in terms of publicity as he was short of money. For example, the entire election campaign was done with a bicycle. However, when the election results came, his decision was proved correct and he became an MLA. Paswan got 20330 votes, while his nearest rival Mishri Sada of Congress got 19424 votes. In this way Ram Vilas Paswan was launched into politics.