In politics, the person you are supporting may forget you, but if you attack a group, they will never forget and will never forgive Ramvilas Paswan during an informal banquet with various and opposite-minded parties. When asked about the secret of their sweet relationship, he said something similar. This root of Paswan’s political ideology reflects the personality of the important Dalit leader of the country, who himself could never become King (Prime Minister), but in his long career of more than five decades, he made many people sit in the top chair and as they descended Saw it too.

The popular Dalit leader died in a hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening at the age of 74. He recently had a heart operation. Paswan was always confident in making friends, investing in relationships, and sometimes saw himself as a stronghold of relations among quarreling coalition partners. Leaving police job in politics, Paswan joined the anti-Congress front in 1969 and was elected MLA for the first time. From the ground up, beginning with various forms in many socialist parties, with the form of time changing, they emerged as important Dalit leaders of the country.

Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Bihar, Paswan was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and was currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. Chaudhary Charan Singh-led Lok Dal had JD (U) KK with Paswan for years. C. Tyagi calls him a socialist worker for more than 45 years. He says that the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) did an important job of uniting the Dalits in northern India and continued to be their voice as they went.

With the death of Paswan, the life of another important socialist leader of the people’s movement in protest against the Emergency imposed in 1975-77 was blocked. He used to recite poems with great love, which had political and social messages, many of them were written by himself.

Paswan was a minister of important departments in the VP Singh government, which came to power in 1989 and was instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission on reservation for Other Backward Classes, in which political equations in Hindi-speaking states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Reversed forever.

There was also a special attraction in Paswan’s personality that the party and the alliance, irrespective of their ideology, have always enjoyed a cordial relationship with everyone. Alam has been that Paswan, who started a political career from the anti-Congress movement, was swayed by both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sonia Gandhi. He was a minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government, while in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, he was also a member of the Cabinet and he was an important part of the Union Cabinet since 2014 till the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, he had parted ways with the Vajpayee government due to differences with the saffron party, during which he had left no stone unturned in chanting the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, but in May 2014, Modi’s leadership After joining the NDA government, he became a confidant of the Prime Minister, especially on Dalit issues. In the first two decades of his political career, Paswan was a bitter critic of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But gradually he took a soft approach and always said that Hindutva organization needs to change its image for Dalits.

He was very supportive of the work done by Prime Minister Modi in the interest of Dalits and used to criticize those who criticized the government on this issue. Critics often called him a “meteorologist” because of his tendency to mingle like salt with water with the coalition coming to power at the center.