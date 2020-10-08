Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has died at the age of 74. His son Chirag Paswan has given this information by tweeting. Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for a long time. The affable Paswan used to fit into every political field. It is for this reason that he has worked with the 6 Prime Ministers of the country. He also has many records. It is said that Ram Vilas was a meteorologist of politics, he used to understand the political weather.

Ram Vilas Paswan was born on 5 July 1946 in Khagaria district of Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswan was the eldest of the 3 brothers. His middle brother Ramchandra Paswan also died almost a year ago. Now his party is being handled by son Chirag Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In his place, his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hajipur.

1. Paswan has contested 11 elections

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a Union Minister, has contested 11 elections in his political career. So far he has won 9 out of 11 elections. He has a good hold in the Paswan caste in Bihar. Nitish Kumar did not include Paswan caste in Mahadalit due to political insult from Ram Vilas.

2. Work done with 6 Prime Ministers

Ram Vilas Paswan has worked with 6 Prime Ministers in a political career. He first became a minister in VP Singh’s government in 1989. For the second time in 1996, he became Railway Minister in the government of Deve Gowda and Gujral. Ramvilas Paswan was the communications minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government in 1999. In 2004, he joined the UPA and became the Minister of Chemicals in the Manmohan government. Joined the NDA in 2014 and became the Minister of Food Supply in Narendra Modi’s government.

3. Stunned everyone in 2002

Actually, Ram Vilas Paswan was a minister in the NDA government. Ram Vilas Paswan resigned from the government over the 2002 Gujarat riots. After that people were surprised. After 12 years, he became a Union Minister in Narendra Modi’s government in 2014.

4. Key to power in 2005

Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP first won respectable seats in 2005. The government of any party could not have been formed without the help of Ram Vilas Paswan. But Ram Vilas Paswan was adamant about the demand for a Muslim chief minister. JDU and RJD were not ready on their demand. After that, the assembly elections were held again in October 2005. Ram Vilas Paswan had to face his mouth.

5. Started career in Bihar Police job

Very few people know that Ram Vilas Paswan initially worked in Bihar Police. Paswan, who quit Bihar police job and got into politics, was first elected as an MLA for the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the United Socialist Party in 1969.

6. Paswan also went to jail

Ram Vilas Paswan continues to consider JP as his ideal. He has been actively participating in the socialist movement since his student days. He was arrested in 1975 after the Emergency was announced. He spent more than a year in jail. Ramvilas Paswan was released from jail in 1977.

7. Name in Guinness Book of World Records

Ram Vilas Paswan’s name is also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. She won the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in 1977 with a record vote by joining the Janata Party.

8. LJP formed in 2000

Ram Vilas Paswan has given wings to his political career by staying in various parties. During this time he has been in Lok Dal, Janata Party-S, Samata Dal, Samata Party and then JDU. After that, on 28 November 2000, he formed his own party in Delhi. The name was named Lok Jan Shakti Party. This party has been in power at the center more than Bihar.

9. Lived active on social media

After becoming a minister in the Modi government, Ram Vilas Paswan was also very active on social media. He used to keep people aware of his departmental work. Millions of people follow him on various social media platforms.

10. Assigned to son

Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for a long time. He was not active in politics due to being unwell. He therefore entrusted the responsibility of the party to son Chirag Paswan. Now Chirag was handling the party. Chirag Paswan has decided to fight the NDA separately in the Bihar elections.