Nearly 5 months have passed since the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but due to many technical difficulties, the foundation of the temple has not been laid yet. In such a situation, the devotees are waiting when the construction of the temple will start and when the grand Ram temple will be ready. His doubts have been resolved by Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthkshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Champat Rai said that on the day the temple starts to be built, we will complete it in 36 to 39 months. He said, ‘We used to think that the temple will start being built in June itself, but the study is not being completed for 7 months. Beneath the ground is crumbling sand or some debris is lying deep.

‘Foundation should be able to bear weight for centuries’

He said, 'May the foundation be able to bear the weight of the temple for centuries. Keeping this in mind, work is being done. Actually, after the trial of Ram temple construction on Pilars was not successful, a new plan is now being prepared. It has been decided that pillars will no longer be built for the construction of Ram temple in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Now it has been agreed to dig and build a foundation with stones. Like the pillars, the foundation of the first stone will also be tested.

The ground will be solidified by digging stones

At the Ram Mandir Construction Committee meeting held in Delhi, an eight-member expert committee submitted the report to build the foundation. After which it has been decided to solidify it with stones to build a foundation for the temple construction. This led to the foundation of Ram temple for a thousand years, despite the earthy soil.

After testing, architects-engineers will take final decision

The meeting was attended by experts from L&T, Tata Consultant Engineering, ITI Chennai, CBRI Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, IIT Gujarat along with temple architect Ashish Sompura. In the meeting, it has been decided to solidify the land with stones to dig up the foundation. Due to which the foundation will have to bear the weight of the temple, there will be deep digging to plant more stones. On which the entire temple will be in charge, however after testing it, the architects and engineers will take a final decision together.