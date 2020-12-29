Estimated to spend Rs 1100 crores in construction of Ram temple

Four people have been arrested in Ayodhya from the bank account of the Ram Mandir Trust for allegedly forging fraud and withdrawing six lakh rupees. The police gave this information on Tuesday. Ayodhya Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Deepak Kumar said that through two counterfeit checks of two and a half lakh and three and a half lakh rupees of the trustees, he sent money from State Bank of India branch to a branch of Punjab National Bank in Maharashtra Has gone.The scam came to light when a third forged check worth 9.86 lakh was caught during the clearing at SBI in Lucknow. This check was introduced in the Bank of Baroda. A senior bank official approached the trust’s secretary Champat Rai to confirm the check for the higher amount. The payment of the check was stopped as soon as Rai confirmed that he did not issue the check, and the bank account was barred from the transaction.

An FIR was lodged in Ayodhya Kotwali on 10 September in this case. Ayodhya Police on Tuesday arrested four accused in this case, who are from Mumbai and Thane. However, the main conspirator of this forgery is still absconding.

Police said those arrested on Tuesday were identified as Prashant Mahawal Shetty (40), a resident of Mumbai, and Vimal Lalla (40), Shankar Sitaram Gopale (54) and Sanjay Tejrat (35) in Thane district. The police officer said that they are still investigating the matter and the possibility of collusion with bank workers in this case cannot be ruled out.