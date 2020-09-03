Highlights: Preparations for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, map approved

More than 2 crore 11 lakh tax will be given by Ram temple trust

The foundation of the temple will be 200 feet deep, may start this month

Ram temple was worshiped on August 5, PM was involved

Ayodhya

The construction of the grand and divine Ram temple as well as other places has got the approval of the Development Authority. The development authority has approved the board meeting on the map filed by the trust in the development authority. Over 2 crore 11 lakh tax will be given by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Development Authority has passed a map of 2 lakh 74 thousand square feet open area and 12 thousand 879 square feet area in the board meeting. Along with this, provision of 65 percent exemption of development fee has also been given under the Act 1961 (80 G) in the construction of religious institutions on the construction of Ram temple.

The construction of the Ram temple is expected to begin at a rapid pace after the Ayodhya Development Authority approves the construction and construction of the Ram temple. If sources are to be believed, the work of digging the foundation for the construction of Ram temple can begin from the second week of September. Almost all the machines used in the construction work have come inside the premises.

Explain that those ancient temples are being demolished inside the complex, which are in a dilapidated state or have become ruins. The trust has almost completed its preparations for the construction of the Ram temple. Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says that the foundation of the Ram temple will be about 200 feet deep and many types of machines will be used for this. Most of these machines have reached the campus. Other machines will also arrive soon.

He said that a lot of workers and workers of L&T, the agency that works for the construction of the Ram temple, are already here, with the start of the foundation work, the number of laborers can increase if needed. It is expected that the ongoing work on the construction of Ram temple is expected to start the second week of September.