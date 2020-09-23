Ram temple trust sought permission from central government to accept donations from abroad

With the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, its fortunes have started to open. An exercise has been started to connect Ram Nagari with various tourist attractions. It is being told that in the coming days a cruise boat will be run in the Saryu River. It will operate from Guptar Ghat. On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari saw its detailed presentation.The minister said that a selfie point based on Ramayana period will also be constructed at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. The cruise boat which will run will also feature Ramcharit Manas and Ramkatha Yatra through animation.

The interior of the cruise boat will also be based on the Ramcharit Manas. Tourists will also be able to watch the evening Saryu Aarti through a boat and they will also be served vegetarian food as prasad. The Institute of Tourism Management will train 100 local guides from November 1 to provide trained guides to tourists in Ayodhya.

Water leveling instructions

The tourism minister instructed the irrigation department to drain and water leveling in the Saryu river. The minister said that a cruise will be operated on the Varanasi-Chunar-Markandeya Mahadev route in Varanasi too. The Chunar Fort will be developed as a camping site.

He also instructed the officials to make a tourism plan for the integrated development of Chunar Fort. Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Mukesh Meshram, Director General NG Kumar Ravi and other officials were present in the presentation.