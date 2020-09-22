The BJP announced a new team of party officials on Saturday. 5 new faces got place in 8 national general secretaries. No new name in the list surprised as much as Ram Madhav’s name. Madhav has been counted among those close to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and powerful leaders of the BJP. Shortly after Team Nadda’s announcement, Ram Madhav started trending on Twitter and the rest of social media. Some users are expressing surprise on social media, while some are also raising the question whether Madhav has been detained. However, there is also speculation that Madhav may be given a place in the Modi cabinet.The list of national general secretaries that JP Nadda has made in his team is missing the names of Madhav as well as P. Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey, who have been replaced by new faces. Apart from these, names like Uma Bharti, Om Mathur, Prabhat Jha, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Shyam Jaju, Avinash Rai Khanna have also not found a place in the new team. This is the reason that now there is increasing speculation that there may be a reshuffle or expansion in the Modi cabinet soon.

JP Nadda announces new team, Ram Madhav’s leave as general secretary, Tejashwi Surya is commanded by Youth Front



Madhav’s entry in Modi cabinet?

The ANI quoted sources as saying that the Modi cabinet may expand after the next few weeks or the Bihar Assembly elections. Some of these leaders may be given a place in the new cabinet. According to party sources, leaders of several states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana may be given a place in the cabinet expansion as the BJP is eyeing to further strengthen itself in these states in future. Ram Madhav belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

There is also speculation that PM Modi may also reshuffle his cabinet. Many ministers’ portfolios can be changed. Some ministers have responsibility for several ministries. Some ministers can be replaced with new ministers.

BJP has given the command of the Yuva Morcha to Bengaluru’s loud voice, Tejaswi Surya, for the first time

Who is Ram Madhav

Madhav ranks among the powerful leaders and organizers of the BJP. Being the general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, he left a different mark in the state and the politics of the country. Ram Madhav is believed to play a big role in the BJP’s decision to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with the PDP. Apart from this, his big role is also believed to be behind the emergence of BJP’s strength in the Northeast. He first became the BJP’s national president in 2014. Prior to that he worked as a RSS pracharak for a long time.

The founding leaders of the party did not find a place in the BJP’s war room, questions are being raised!

Is Madhav shining brightly?

After being made BJP’s national general secretary in 2014, Madhav grew rapidly in the party. Even he came to be considered the party’s biggest organizer after Amit Shah. The strength of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and North East states is attributed to their organizational skills. Madhav, once a student of engineering, showed fierce talent for ‘political engineering’ in the form of an alliance with small parties. Madhav, who is close to PM Modi and Amit Shah, is considered a kind of China affairs expert within the party. He has also authored a book titled ‘UnEasy Neighbors: India and China After 50 Years of the War’. However, Madhav’s name was missing in the 11-member delegation that visited China in late August.