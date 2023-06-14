RAM introduced the new 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with mild-hybrid eTorque system.

The engine, powerful and performing, it delivers an output of 205 HP and 364 Nm of torque and will be available in Europe on the RAM 1500 Big Horn, RAM 1500 Laramie and RAM 1500 Rebel models: three icons of the brand that combine power, solidity and cutting-edge technology. RAM 1500 Rebel is the ideal choice for those who want a car capable of tackling off-road routes without fear. This is possible thanks to the various advanced features that this model has. Others include a sporty bonnet, coil spring suspension with approximately 1″ lift and approximately 10″ ground clearance, 33″ Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, Hill Descent Control and Selec-Speed ​​Control (available on 4×4 models). .

RAM 1500 Laramie it stands out for its class-leading combination of performance, payload, technology and premium finishes, as well as for the incredible number of options and packages available. As for the RAM 1500 Big Horn, the trim includes bumpers, halogen headlights with optional LED lights, chrome grille molding and bar. The Sport and Black Appearance packs offer further options for creating a unique look. The 18″ aluminum rims can be replaced with 20″ chromed or painted rims. The interior of the powerful model offers two different customization options: it is possible to add a package consisting of a closed storage compartment on the dashboard with Big Horn badging, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an 8.4” multifunction Uconnect touchscreen. RAM 1500 Big Horn can be purchased with premium seats in black/Diesel Gray cloth or black with all-new finishes. The Big Horn model is available for five passengers with bucket seats or six passengers with bench seats.

“A novelty that strengthens RAM’s presence on our continent and allows us to give continuity to the brand’s strategy. It is in fact a highly performing engine but simpler to use, which underlines the process of reducing CO emissions 2 ” he has declared Domenico Gostoli, RAM and Dodge Brand Manager for the Enlarged Europe Region.

Subscribe to the newsletter

